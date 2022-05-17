Pope Francis Jokes That He Needs Tequila to Heal Knee Pain

When asked this week by a group of newly ordained Mexican priests how his knee is doing, Pope Francis described it as “very capricious,” before quipping: “You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila.”

The priests roared with laughter, and one responded, “If one day we go to Santa Marta, we’ll bring you a little bottle.”

A TikTok showing video footage of the exchange went viral Monday.

Francis’ knee pain has been so bad that it has forced him into a wheelchair.

In 2016, before a trip to Mexico, a priest shouted “We are waiting for you!” to the Pope in Saint Peter’s Square. “With Tequila or without Tequila?” Francis replied with a grin.

In 2020, the Pope described a bottle of scotch whisky that had been gifted to him as “the real holy water.”

In January, a priest in Lexington, Kentucky, sold a rare bottle of Buffalo Trace’s 1995 O.F.C. Vintage Bourbon and a basketball blessed by the Pope for $16,698 at auction and put all of the funds toward recovery in western Kentucky from a Dec. 10 tornado that caused widespread destruction in the area.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!