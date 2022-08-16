Post Malone Unveils Beer Pong Set, Complete With Shot Clock

On Monday, best-selling musical artist Post Malone unveiled Post Malone’s World Pong League Beer Pong Drinking Game. The beer pong set is a traditional beer pong set, with balls and cups branded after Post Malone’s World Pong League, but it comes with a twist: a shot clock that speaks to you in the artist’s voice.

The set is available now, retailing for $29.99. Here’s what you can expect from the purchase:

Six pong balls 22 plastic cups An official World Pong League rulebook A 20-second electronic shot clock, which “delivers funny and motivational cues” from Post Malone, according to the product description. The shot clock requires two AA batteries.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

The beer pong game can be purchased from Amazon or Walmart.

In November 2020, Post Malone launched “Celebrity World Pong League,” a show in which he and his DJ, Smitty, went head to head with a variety of celebrities in beer pong. Between November and December, season 1, comprising 10 episodes, aired. The season featured celebrities including Machine Gun Kelly, The Chainsmokers, Quavo, Saweetie, Tyga, YG, Diplo, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, Jason Derulo and Halsey.

Watch the show here.

In June 2020, Post Malone launched a wine, Maison No. 9 Rosé, which a study ranked as the third-best celebrity wine, only ranking behind releases from Idris Elba and Sarah Jessica Parker.

