Joe Biden Pardons Man Convicted of Illegal Whiskey Sales

A 77-year-old man in Swansea, South Carolina, has been granted a full pardon from U.S. President Joe Biden, clearing an illegal liquor violation from his criminal record.

Charlie Byrnes Jackson was involved in an illegal whiskey transaction — a federal violation — when he was 18, according to the Post and Courier.

Jackson was one of six people to be granted full pardons by Biden’s clemency list, which was published Friday.

In the 1960s, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps and was sentenced to five years probation. In 1964, Jackson attempted after to enlist in the Marine Corps but was rejected because of the conviction.

The others granted pardons on the clemency list were:

Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, of Columbus, Ohio, who was convicted of killing her husband when she was 33. She testified that her husband had beaten, verbally abused and threatened her, and she shot him after he assaulted her while she was pregnant

John Dix Nock III, 72, of St. Augustine, Florida, who pleaded guilty to using his property as a grow-house for marijuana 27 years ago.

Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma, Arizona, who admitted to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction when he was 22.

Edward Lincoln De Coito III, 50, of Dublin, California, who at age 23 was involved in a marijuana-trafficking conspiracy.

Vincente Ray Flores, 37, of Winters, California, who consumed ecstasy and alcohol while serving in the Air Force when he was 19.

In October, Biden issued presidential pardons for all current U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who “committed the offense of simple possession of marijuana in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!