Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Flavored Whiskey Launches

Proper No. Twelve, the Irish whiskey brand co-founded by famous MMA fighter Conor McGregor, is expanding beyond its standard Irish whiskey expression for the first time.

On Tuesday, the brand announced the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, a flavored whiskey containing 35% ABV.

“I’m thrilled to announce the release of Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple,” McGregor said in a news release. “This new product and its magnificent flavor profile will crush the competition. We have worked on this liquid for years and have combined my award-winning whiskey that my fans know and love with delicious notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple with a smooth finish like no other. Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple is liquid gold and I’d never settle for less.”

Available now nationwide in 50-milliliter, 750-milliliter and 1-liter bottles, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple takes standard Proper No. Twelve and blends it with apple flavoring.

“Since its inception, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has grown into an industry leader, rivaling 100+-year-old competitors. Now, we’re looking to do it again with Proper Irish Apple, creating the new gold standard in the Flavored Whiskey category,” said Lander Otegui, chief marketing officer for Proximo Spirits, Proper No. Twelve’s parent company.

Proper No. Twelve donates $5 per case on all of its products up to $1,000,000 each year.

“Our brand has seen huge success around the world since its launch,” said Ken Austin, co-founder of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. “We will continue to parlay that success by giving back and supporting First Responders around the world. For each case of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and our new Proper Irish Apple sold, five dollars will be donated to First Responder organizations around the world. To date, the brand has contributed $1.9 million to a variety of organizations, with more to come.”

McGregor sold his stake in Proper No. Twelve in 2021 but has remained tied to the brand.

Despite largely receiving mediocre reviews, Proper No. Twelve has earned its status as one of the highest-selling Irish whiskey brands in the U.S. An easy-drinking and affordable whiskey, Proper No. Twelve lacks complexity but works in a light cocktail. We’ll be interested to see how the apple-flavored version tastes; keep your eyes peeled for our review.

