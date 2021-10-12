Apparently, Queen Elizabeth has Tunnel From Palace to a bar

Apparently, the Queen of England’s palace has a secret tunnel that leads to a cocktail bar. Awesome, right? If we had a tunnel like that, we’d probably brag about it nonstop. But Queen Elizabeth probably feels differently; she wasn’t the one to disclose the information about the tunnel. Instead, Jack Brooksbank, the husband of Princess Eugenie, Elizabeth’s granddaughter, was the one to blab, sharing the information with Richard Eden, the Mail Online royal editor, at a party, according to The Daily Star.

“There is one to Duke’s Bar from St. James’s Palace. I haven’t used it yet, but I’d love to check it out,” Eden said Brooksbank told him.

Princess Eugenie's husband shines light on secret #royal tunnel pic.twitter.com/1ViYAOWPv2 — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) October 2, 2021

In 2017, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Margaret Rhodes, said that the Queen indulges in four drinks a day, including a dry martini and a glass of champagne at night. Given that information, we have to wonder just how often Queen Elizabeth uses that secret tunnel.

