This $1,500 Bourbon Is The Most Expensive Mizunara Finish We’ve Seen Yet | Whiskey Raiders

Rabbit Hole is releasing a 15-year-old cask strength Kentucky straight bourbon finished in Japanese Mizunara oak. It is the companies oldest whiskey to date.

Founder Kaveh Zamanian says this newest addition is the brand’s most exquisite to date. “uncompromising commitment to innovation and elevating the practice of whiskey making to a high art.” Fine art indeed, as the suggested retail for this bottle is $1,500.

However, this collection is also the brand’s oldest selection which pairs Rabbit Hole’s oldest Kentucky Straight Bourbon with oak from one of Japan’s most untouched forests resulting in a true double-oaked bourbon.

Introducing Mizunara Founder’s Collection, a 15-Year-Old Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Japanese Oak.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

In the pristine, wistful forests of Japan’s northernmost island begins the story of a whiskey equally as rare & prized.

⁣⁣

⁣⁣#FoundersCollection pic.twitter.com/rNUM6G1xvq — Rabbit Hole Distillery (@RabbitHoleKY) March 1, 2021

This whiskey is a part of the company’s limited Founder’s Collection, which is comprised of whiskeys that are curated from Zamanian’s personal collection. After 15 years of aging the whiskey in American oak barrels, it was then moved to indigenous, Japanese wood harvested from 200- to 500-year-old charred oak barrels for another year.

“By blending and maturing 15-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon in new Japanese Mizunara oak, I set out to push the envelope on innovation, creating a truly unique expression that gives connoisseurs an opportunity to experience the marriage of two whiskey terroirs … It was an act of risk and reward for me to take some of the oldest and finest bourbon from my personal collection and finish it in Mizunara casks. I could not be more pleased with the result. Rabbit Hole Mizunara Founder’s Collection is one of the finest whiskeys I have ever tasted and I take great pride in being able to share it with those who have a passion for one-of-a-kind whiskey.” -Rabit Hole Founder Kaveh Zamanian.

Rabbit Hole Mizunara Founder’s Collection can be purchased from retailers like Caskers. Bottled at 114.2 proof, there are only 1,403 sequentially numbered bottles and boxes released. Drinkers can expect “Deep shades of mahogany with henna accents foreshadow the smooth, thick mouthful of this luxurious whiskey,” According to the Rabbit Hole website.