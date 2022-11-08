Joel McHale Joins Rachael Ray to Make Whiskey Fall Cocktail

Actor Joel McHale, known best for his starring role in “Community,” appeared on the “Rachael Ray” show and shared a fall whiskey cocktail recipe.

On the show, McHale made the drink and tasted it along with Ray and Australian chef Curtis Stone. Upon tasting the cocktail, Stone called the drink “really good,” and Ray was a big fan as well.

“This is — no seriously, it’s delicious. It really is,” Ray said. The cocktail is named the Apple Snap Cocktail, and here’s how to make it at home.

Joel McHale’s Apple Snap Cocktail Ingredients

1 ounce rye whiskey

0.25 ounces Grand Marnier

3 ounces fresh apple cider

0.5 ounces lemon juice

5 ounces ginger beer

1 apple slice for garnish

1 cinnamon stick for garnish

Joel McHale’s Apple Snap Cocktail Instructions

Fill a Collins glass with ice

Pour in all of the liquid ingredients (add the Grand Marnier last for a layered effect)

Gently stir and garnish with the apple slice and cinnamon stick

The rye whiskey McHale uses is from High West, a popular brand based in Park City, Utah. It’s hard to tell from the video which High West product McHale uses, but High West’s two core ryes are Double Rye and Rendezvous Rye.

The ginger beer of choice for McHale is Q Mixers, for which McHale holds the amazing title of chief happy hour officer. Ray also noted that she buys Q Mixers products, as her husband loves them.

