You Can Now Buy Rare Whiskey By The Barrel With Crytocurrency | Whiskey Raiders

With the growing demand for more convenient payment methods, Rare Finds Worldwide is accepting popular bitcoin such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stable coin as an additional form of payment for purchases of whisky casks.

Hong Kong Rare Finds Worldwide is a tailored whisky brokerage that offers collectors and investors the opportunity to increase wealth with rare Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

“Faced with extreme market volatility in Crypto-related markets, investors are turning to more stable alternative assets such as whisky to weather the storm,” said James Odell, Managing Director of Rare Finds Worldwide. “Whisky is fast becoming ‘liquid gold’, reflecting its growing status as a collectible asset that appreciates strongly in value due to its rarity. We see a correlation between Crypto-related investors, diversifying their portfolio to a more stable alternative asset returning up to 20-40% per year . Whisky provides high returns and with an abundance of collectors, investors and specialist auctioneers, it’s creating a highly liquid environment in which to trade whisky.”

Freeman Ho, Whisky Specialist at Rare Finds Worldwide, said that “Targeting rare whisky casks that are at the cusp of reaching their premium years has been a very successful strategy for us. Our strategy is to supply ultra-rare, premium whiskies at below market rates, leveraging our longstanding relationships with premium distilleries, collectors and suppliers. Through the combined brokerage and fund partnership, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for whisky as the next hot luxury collectible asset from a younger generation of affluent Asian Crypto investors and connoisseurs.”

