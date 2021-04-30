Whiskey or Rubbing Alcohol? Kings County Releases Hazmat Whiskey For Alex Ohanian | Whiskey Raiders

Kings County has been producing whiskies in New York since 2009. Now operating out of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the distillery has been on the scene balancing standard offerings like bourbon and rye, with some experiments like “Peated Bourbon” and “Chocolate Whiskey.” The distillery announced a new breakthrough, of sort, on their twitter recently.

7 Years ago, we made a private barrel of whiskey for @alexisohanian. It became the HIGHEST BARREL PROOF WHISKEY we’ve ever heard of, with only 3 bottles left in the barrel at 177.4 proof. #diamondhands pic.twitter.com/aKfX1KLWPq — Kings County Distillery (@KingsCoWhiskey) April 11, 2021

7 Years ago, the distillery laid down a private barrel of wheat whiskey for Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six. The whiskey ended up being bottled at a whopping 88.7% ABV (177.4 Proof!) The barrel is nicknamed “Diamond Hands” and maybe they did hold on to this barrel a bit too long. When the barrel was dumped, it only contained enough whiskey for 3 bottles.

Federal Regulations classify a liquid with over 70% ethyl alcohol by volume as a hazardous material, which the FAA bans from air travel. With this bottle though, you might just need a fire extinguisher with you anytime you open it, assuming you can get your hands on a bottle in the first place!