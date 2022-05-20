Redbreast Uses Bourbon, Sherry in Latest Dream Cask Whiskey

Just in time for World Whisky Day on Saturday, Redbreast Irish Whiskey on Friday unveiled the fifth whiskey from its Dream Cask collection. Redbreast Dream Cask Double Cask Edition is a 30-year-old single pot still whiskey. Unlike its predecessors, this year’s Dream Cask release combines sherry and bourbon casks.

The casks were chosen by master blender Billy Leighton and blender Dave McCabe.

Leighton’s selection is a first-fill Oloroso Sherry butt filled in May 1990. McCabe’s is a first-fill ex-Bourbon barrel filled in November 1991. The two were then married to create the final whiskey.

“The Dream Cask collection has always been about sharing our most rare and special casks with Redbreast fans around the world, and we are thrilled to showcase two distinct casks with this release,” Leighton said, according to Decanter.com.

Redbreast will release 714 bottles of its Dream Cask Double Cask Edition, available exclusively via an online ballot from Monday through May 30 on Redbreast’s online members’ club, The Birdhouse, priced at €550 ($580) per 500-milliliter bottle.

The ballot is open to entrants from Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, England, Scotland and Wales.

“The traditional Redbreast style is so often associated with the influence of Sherry casks that we sometimes overlook the role Bourbon casks play in its composition,” McCabe said, explaining his cask selection.

