Redbreast Unveils 'Iberian Series' | Whiskey Raiders

On Wednesday, Redbreast Irish Whiskey announced a new series of whiskeys called the Iberian Series. The series is intended to be a celebration of Redbreast’s connection to some of the Iberian Peninsula’s most celebrated cooperages and winemakers, according to a news release.

Redbreast announced an addition to this series Wednesday: Redbreast Pero Ximénez Edition — Redbreast PX, for short. The only single pot still whiskey in the series, Redbreast PX is triple distilled, matured in Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks and then re-casked in Pedro Ximénez Hogsheads from Spain. Redbreast PX is bottled at 92 proof and non-chill filtered.

Redbreast PX will become available at the end of September at select retailers in Ireland, Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom, Finland and Global Travel Retail. It will reach the U.S. in November at a recommended selling price of €80 (£72 & $86).

Redbreast PX tasting notes:

Nose: Hints of fruit, spices and toasted nuts combine with the subtly sweet aroma of Pedro Ximénez sherry seasoned casks

Taste: A zesty, syrupy mouthful with the perfect balance of fruit, spice and toasted notes

Finish: Satisfyingly rich and long, sweet flavours linger on the palate.

Spanish chef Omar Allibhoy, owner of the Tapas Revolution restaurant chain and executive chef at London’s El Pirta Detapas, recommends accompanying Redbreast PX with rosemary cheese, jamón Ibérico (Iberian ham), tortas de aceite, and dark chocolate with sea salt and caramel.

About the Iberian Series

The whiskeys in the series are finished in casks sourced from Spain and Portugal, the two countries in the Iberian Peninsula. The Spanish and Portuguese casks are meant to produce whiskeys that are “suffused with the natural warmth and sweetness of the Iberian peninsula,” the release said.

Redbreast Lustau, which launched in 2016, will be the anchor of the series Iberian Series and will be joined by limited releases “from time to time,” according to Redbreast’s website.

