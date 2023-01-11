Rémy Martin Announces 1st Super Bowl Advertisement

On Wednesday, French spirits group Rémy Cointreau announced its first Super Bowl advertisement featuring cognac brand Rémy Martin. The 60-second ad will air during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

“This national campaign reinforces our continued investment in having our brands show up during one of the biggest sports moments of the year and is a major milestone in the growth of Rémy Martin,” Nicolas Beckers, chief executive officer, Rémy Cointreau Americas, said in a news release. “As a nearly 300-year-old brand, Rémy Martin is constantly evolving to celebrate collective success and a passionate commitment towards excellence.”

Rémy Cointreau said in the news release that Rémy Martin has “championed the concept of Teaming Up for Excellence” for many years and aims to become the global leader in “exceptional spirits” through the growth of what it calls its global priority brands: Louis XIII, Rémy Martin, Cointreau, Bruichladdich and The Botanist.

“Being part of the Big Game, is an expansion of Rémy Martin’s quest for excellence by entering an untapped vertical for the brand – the world of sports,” the brand said.

Past Rémy Cointreau Super Bowl Ads

In 2022, Rémy Cointreau aired a 30-second advertisement across 17 markets for its Islay gin brand, The Botanist, while in 2021, Rémy Cointreau aired its first Super Bowl ad with a 30-second spot in 15 markets from Cointreau.

