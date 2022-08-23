Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey Will Return

Louisville, Kentucky-based whiskey distillery Michter’s on Tuesday announced the return of its US*1 Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey, which debuted in 2019 and until now has not made another appearance.

The whiskey, which in 2019 overall received positive reviews, will launch to the U.S. and export markets in September for a suggested retail price of $100. It is bottled at 86 proof.

“At Michter’s we’re proud of the great work done by our production team to create our Toasted program,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a news release. “We are always trying new things as we endeavor to make highest quality whiskeys, and with the 2014 release of our US*1 Toasted Barrel Bourbon we became the first company to offer a toasted barrel American whiskey. It’s great to see how this new category has taken off over the past 8 years.”

Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey is made by transferring fully matured barrels of Michter’s US*1 Sour Mash Whiskey into toasted barrels for additional aging. The toast profile of these secondary barrels is selected by Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, who next month will be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

“The 2022 Toasted Sour Mash release takes the Sour Mash expression and enhances it by adding notes of smoked honey and gingersnap cookies accentuated by toasted oak, all while honoring the sweet and spicy balance of our US*1 Sour Mash,” Wilson said. “Working on the Toasted series really brings forward the influence of the barrel and represents the dedication of the Michter’s team to continuously provide exceptional whiskey.”

