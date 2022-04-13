Whisky Ventures Ride: Man to Bike to Each Scotch Distillery

On May 12, outdoor instructor Robert Richardson will set out on a trek by bicycle across Scotland, with the goal of visiting every operating scotch distillery.

Richardson’s 2,000-mile journey, which he is calling the Whisky Ventures Ride, will support two Scottish charities: Cash for kids, which helps children in need across the United Kingdom; and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, which operates two emergency medical helicopters that respond to emergency calls. Richardson hopes to raise £10,000 ($13,000).

Richardson hopes that every distillery he visits will donate at least one bottle of whisky, creating a collection containing a bottle from every distillery in Scotland. That collection would then be raffled or auctioned, further raising funds for the charities.

The ride will start at the Bladnoch Distillery in Wigtownshire and finish at the Saxa Vord Distillery on the Isle of Unst, Shetland. The trek is expected to take six to seven weeks to complete.

​The entire ride will use GPS tracking technology to make it interactive. Any cyclists are welcome to join Richardson “for a day or two,” according to the event website. If you are interested in joining him, you can view the route plan here, monitor the GPS tracker and follow along on social media for updates. He also hopes to record and share an audio diary, videos and photos on social media.

Those who wish to donate to the Whisky Ventures Ride can do so here.

