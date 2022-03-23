A Full Flight of Pappy Van Winkle Bottles is Up For Grabs in Ronald McDonald House Charity Lineup | Whiskey Raiders

The Ronald McDonald House is raffling off five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight, with all proceeds benefiting families who stay at the House when they travel to Louisville, Kentucky, for medical care for their children. Each ticket will be sold for $100. This is a great opportunity to help out a good organization and get your hands on some amazing bourbon.

As someone who would not only love to get her hands on a bottle (or five) of Pappy, I have also directly seen the good that the Ronald McDonald House does, being a sibling to someone who had cancer as a child.

During the course of the three months that my sister stayed in the hospital for treatment, my parents were with her for 72 of those nights, most of which they stayed in the House at no cost.

All of this to say, this is a charity you can feel confident about donating to, with the added bonus of getting your hands on some rare bottles. To get your hands on a ticket for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (RMHCK) raffle.

