Indiana's Oldest Distillery now Called called Ross & Squibb

Effective immediately, the distiller of George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey will go by a new name: Ross & Squibb Distillery.

According to a prepared statement, “Ross” is inspired by the legacy of George Ross, who in 1847 founded the Rossville Distillery, located on what is now the Ross & Squibb Distillery campus. Considered one of Lawrenceburg’s original distilleries and one of America’s last Prohibition-era distilleries, Rossville Distillery was known for rye whiskeys. Later it served as inspiration for the Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey brand.

“Squibb” calls back to the historic Squibb Distillery, which was founded in 1869 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and purchased in 1921 by Remus.

MGP will continue to produce bourbon, rye, whiskey, gin and grain-neutral spirits from this facility under its current name: MGPI of Indiana, LLC, in Lawrenceburg, IN.

“In rebranding our Lawrenceburg distillery, we sought to celebrate Indiana’s rich and important distilling history, particularly as it involves the inspiration behind our branded spirits,” says David Bratcher, COO and president of branded spirits for MGP. “All Ross & Squibb brands find their inspiration in Indiana distilling history, so it is fitting the distillery itself now does as well.”

