RuPaul Launches 'House Of Love' Canned Cocktails, Mocktails

Production company World of Wonder announced Thursday the upcoming release of a line of canned cocktails and mocktails launched in collaboration with drag queen, TV judge, recording artist and model RuPaul Charles — better known mononymously by his first name — and Svedka vodka founder Marina Hahn.

“Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent never tasted so good! We put a little bit of love in every can,” RuPaul said in a news release.

The House Of Love line of RTDs offers the following flavors:

Pomegranate Lime Vodka (7% ABV)

“A fresh twist on a classic cocktail. An explosion of flavor, bursting with charisma. Turns out a twist of tangy lime is an antioxidant-rich pomegranate juice’s best friend. And it all comes together when we add a generous pour of premium vodka.

Pairs well with savory foods, sassy friends, and 3-day weekends.

Watermelon Vodka (7% ABV)

“Summer never tasted so good. A unique, fresh flavor that satisfies all year round. Juicy, ripe watermelon infused with the perfect amount of premium vodka. Pairs well with sun, fun, and thirsty bitches.”

Tangerine Margarita (12% ABV)

“It do take nerve to create a tangerine and tequila cocktail that tastes this good. Our mixologists worked night and day (but mostly nights) to create a tangy sweet treat that you can share with pride. Pairs well with guac and chips, inside jokes, and beautiful strangers.”

Strawberry Daiquiri (10% ABV)

“This perfect cocktail is a testament to the talent of our mixologists. But don’t take our word for it.

Pop open a can and taste for yourself. Smooth and sweet and oh-so-juicy. Pairs well with all guilty pleasures, food and otherwise.”

Ginger Mule Mocktail

“Tens, tens, tens across the board! We’ve mixed ourselves a winner, baby. The perfect blend of candied ginger and fresh tart lime makes for a rich and refreshing mocktail like no other. Enjoy alone as a delicious mocktail or use it as a mouthwatering mixer. Pairs well with a winning attitude and an uncanny ability to slay.”

Colada Mocktail

“Colada is the #1 mocktail to take with you on a deserted island. Get all the tropical flavor of ripe, juicy pineapple blended with freshly cracked coconut… without the fuss and muss of climbing palm trees and brandishing a machete. Enjoy alone as a delicious mocktail or use it as a mouthwatering mixer. Pairs well with crystal blue water, white sand beaches, and well-oiled bodies.”

Each cocktail and mocktail is priced at $17.99 for a four-pack. Twenty-four-pack purchase package options, called “Viewing Party Boxes” (because they’re intended to be shared with friends) also are offered. Included with the purchase of any Viewing Party Box is a 30-Day all-access pack to special drag content, including world premieres, sneak peeks, house Of love playlists and watchlist.

House of Love Viewing party boxes:

The Squirrel Friend ($99.99): Eight cans each of Watermelon Vodka, Strawberry Daiquiri and Colada Mocktail

The Hall of Fame ($99.99): Eight cans each of Pomegranate Lime Vodka and Tangerine Margarita. Four cans each of Watermelon Vodka and Strawberry Daiquiri

The All Star ($99.99): Eight cans each of Pomegranate Lime Vodka, Tangerine Margarita and Ginger Mule Mocktail

Viewing Party Boxes for each individual cocktail flavor also are available for $99.99.

“Canned cocktails are all the rage, this new beverage line truly reflects the freedom, inclusivity, and joy of RuPaul and the ‘Drag Race’ community,” Hahn said. “To live this inclusivity we are launching with both cocktails and mocktails so everyone is invited to enjoy the House of Love. And, importantly, today’s consumer not only wants a variety of delicious cocktails to choose from but this same consumer also wants the option of cocktails with and without alcohol. This is the trend and it will only continue to grow in the future.”

Pre-order sales for House Of Love cocktails and mocktails began Friday. Sales will begin May 20. They can be purchased at houseoflovecocktails.com. Attendees of RuPaul’s DragCon Los Angeles will be among the first to gain access to the drinks.

Limited-edition House Of Love merchandise also is available.

World of Wonder produces “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its affiliated shows and streams the shows on its WOW Presents streaming service.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!