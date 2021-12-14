Rupaul's Drag Race UK Stars Create Looks Inspired by Booze

Four stars from Rupaul’s Drag Race UK took to Instagram to show off looks inspired by the Marks and Spencer’s light-up Blood Orange Gin Liqueur as part of a paid partnership with the company.

The queens who created looks were Season 1’s Blu Hydrangea and Season 3’s Victoria Scone, Ella Vaday and Vanity Milan.

The four queens showed off not only their looks, but the bottles of Marks and Spencer, which contain gold and silver flakes, light up and even play a festive tune. “Can you possibly get any more camp than that?!” quipped Scone in her post.

The Blood Orange Light Up Musical Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Magnum Bottle (1.5 liters) is available on marksandspencer.com for £35 ($46). The flakes in the bottle are edible 23-karat gold and silver. The bottle acts as a snow globe; the gold and silver flakes flutter around like snow when you shake the bottle. The liqueur is bottled at 20% ABV.

The bottle lights up and plays Christmas music at the press of a button. The light stays on for 45 seconds but can be kept on for 15 minutes by holding down the button for a few seconds. The music plays for 30 seconds.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!