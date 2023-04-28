Ryan Reynolds Buys $50,000 of Whisky for Wrexham Soccer Fans

Ryan Reynolds, the famous actor and co-owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham, reportedly spent £40,000 ($50,301) on whisky for fans of the club to celebrate with.

The club defeated Boreham Wood, 3-1, on Saturday, clinching the National League title and earning a promotion back to the English Football League after 15 years on the outside looking in.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney acquired Wrexham in February 2021 for a reported price of about £2 million ($2.51 million).

Reynolds was at the game at Racecourse Ground in Wales, along with Paul Rudd and Joe Russo. After the match, Reynolds purchased 40 bottles of vintage whisky, priced at £1,000 ($1,257) each, for the fans to enjoy at a nearby pub, the Mirror reported.

“Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter the morning after the victory. “This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth.”

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker revealed to TalkSPORT that the players celebrated hard after the victory, as well, and were spotted at a McDonald’s at 2 a.m.

Reynolds and McElhenney are no strangers to booze. Reynolds has his own gin brand, Aviation. McElhenney, meanwhile, launched a whiskey brand, Four Walls, in June, alongside his co-stars on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

Earlier this month, Four Walls Whiskey expanded to the United Kingdom.

