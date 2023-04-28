 Ryan Reynolds Buys $50,000 of Whisky for Wrexham Soccer Fans
Skip to main content

Get a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews in your inbox every morning by signing up for our Deal of the Day newsletter!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Actor Ryan Reynolds Celebrates His Soccer Team’s Big Win by Dropping $50,000 on Whisky for Fans of the Club

David MorrowApr 28th, 2023, 3:32 pm
Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate with the trophy following promotion to the EFL following the Vanarama National League match Saturday at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales. (Press Association via AP Images)

Ryan Reynolds, the famous actor and co-owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham, reportedly spent £40,000 ($50,301) on whisky for fans of the club to celebrate with.

The club defeated Boreham Wood, 3-1, on Saturday, clinching the National League title and earning a promotion back to the English Football League after 15 years on the outside looking in.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney acquired Wrexham in February 2021 for a reported price of about £2 million  ($2.51 million).

Reynolds was at the game at Racecourse Ground in Wales, along with Paul Rudd and Joe Russo. After the match, Reynolds purchased 40 bottles of vintage whisky, priced at £1,000 ($1,257) each, for the fans to enjoy at a nearby pub, the Mirror reported.

“Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter the morning after the victory. “This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth.”

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker revealed to TalkSPORT that the players celebrated hard after the victory, as well, and were spotted at a McDonald’s at 2 a.m.

Reynolds and McElhenney are no strangers to booze. Reynolds has his own gin brand, Aviation. McElhenney, meanwhile, launched a whiskey brand, Four Walls, in June, alongside his co-stars on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

Earlier this month, Four Walls Whiskey expanded to the United Kingdom.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: