Ryanair Steward to Face Jail Time for Downing Jack Daniel's

The return of booze to airlines has brought the return of bad behavior — from the travelers but also flight attendants. This week, Sam Thompson, a flight attendant on duty for Ryanair, clocked in at four times over the alcohol limit for cabin crew during the flight, according to the Sun.

The steward was arrested and fired after he was caught on camera downing a small bottle of wine and drinking Jack Daniel’s Whiskey while the flight was in progress. The 26-year-old admitted to the Chelmsford magistrates’ court to being impaired by alcohol and has been threatened with jail time by a prosecutor there.

The legal limit for flight attendants in the United Kingdom is 9 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath, significantly lower than the legal limit for driving of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters.

Diario británico The Sun: El tripulante de cabina Sam Thompson, de 26 años, fue atrapado tomando vino y Jack Daniels de un carrito de bebidas frente a un pasajero a bordo de un vuelo de Ryanair. Fue arrestado al aterrizar tras el capitán ser alertado. pic.twitter.com/dY3lKPCCYK — ó ✈︎ (@Conradoaviacion) May 24, 2022

The above tweet posted by Conrado Aviation translates to say: “British newspaper The Sun: Cabin crew Sam Thompson, 26, was caught drinking wine and Jack Daniels from a drinks trolley in front of a passenger on board a Ryanair flight. He was arrested upon landing after the captain was alerted.”

