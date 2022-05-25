Sagamore Spirit Announces Rye RTDs | Whiskey Raiders

Sagamore Spirit, Maryland’s first distillery since prohibition, announces the national launch of its ready-to-drink canned craft cocktails in three flavors. Sagamore Spirit worked with Baltimore-based CAnE Collective to develop recipes that showcase Maryland-style rye.

The three new cocktails include:

Pineapple Ryegarita : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with lime juice, pineapple juice, agave syrup, and natural chipotle flavor; 7% ABV

: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with lime juice, pineapple juice, agave syrup, and natural chipotle flavor; 7% ABV
Honey Paloma: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with red grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, and natural honey flavor; 9% ABV

Lemon Tea Fizz: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with Meyer lemon juice, green tea, and natural yuzu flavor; 8% ABV

Sagamore Rye Whiskey Sour, Sagamore Rye Whiskey Mule and Sagamore Rye Whiskey Old Fashioned – will be sold together in a six-can variety pack, as well as in single-flavor four-packs. All of the products will be available in major markets where Sagamore Spirit is sold.

The launch of the cocktail line is a natural extension of the Sagamore Spirit brand, which is all about celebrating life’s simple pleasures. Made with real fruit juices, spices and herbs, the cocktails are crafted with the same attention to detail and commitment to quality that have made Sagamore Spirit’s rye whiskey so popular.

For those in Sagamore Spirit’s home state of Maryland, Sagamore Spirit will also release three new canned cocktail recipes this summer. The first, Orange Crush, which will also be available in Washington, D.C., Delaware and New Jersey, pays homage to the famed cocktail that originated in Ocean City, Maryland. The other two, Ginger & Rye and Watermelon Sour, will be available exclusively at Sagamore Spirit’s Baltimore distillery.

Product details:

Orange Crush : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with orange, lemon juice, lime juice, and natural orange flavor; 8% ABV

: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with orange, lemon juice, lime juice, and natural orange flavor; 8% ABV
Ginger & Rye : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with ginger juice, lime juice, and natural ginger flavor; 8% ABV

Watermelon Sour: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with watermelon juice, lime juice, and natural watermelon flavor; 8% ABV

Sagamore Spirit’s variety pack of canned cocktails will be sold at a price of $19.99, and four-packs of individual recipes will be sold for $15.99.

