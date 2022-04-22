Happy Earth Day: These 4 Distilleries Stress Sustainability

Whiskey distilleries are undoubtedly hard on the environment, from polluting local waterways to depleting the white oak trees in surrounding areas to make barrels. However, there are a select few brands that are doing their part in the fight against climate change. In honor of Earth Day (April 22), we’re taking a look at some sustainable whiskey brands that are doing their parts to protect our planet.

If you’re looking for a guilt-free way to enjoy whiskey, these brands are definitely worth checking out.

Westland Distillery

Certified as an official EnviroStars Partner, Westland Distillery is dedicated to making its whiskey as earth-friendly as possible.

According to the distillery’s website, EnviroStars is “a Washington State program that recognizes Washington-based green businesses by demonstrating a commitment to energy and water use reduction, waste reduction, and pollution prevention.”

The brand also made a commitment to sustainably sourcing barley that not only reduces its impact on the environment but even improves it. The distillery is helping establish new varieties of barley that are designed to thrive in the Pacific Northwest ecosystem, where they are located.

Looking to grab a bottle from Westland? Read the reviews for Westland Garryana Whiskey, and order a bottle here.

Midleton Very Rare

Since 2010, Irish Distillers — the brand that owns Midleton — has invested over €100 million (about $108.5 million) to reduce costs and improve efficiency while lowering the environmental impact at its 45-hectare facility in Midleton, Ireland.

According to Brown Thomas, the facility has seen a 30% reduction in energy, 33% reduction in water and 46% reduction in carbon emissions, as well as zero waste in landfills and electricity from 100% renewable sources.

Because of the efforts put forth by Irish Distillers, Midleton’s offices achieved NZEB status, (a building with nearly zero net energy consumption) energy rating in 2019. Today, every bottle of whiskey produced at Midleton Distillery is made using each of the sustainable practices above.

If you’re interested in purchasing a bottle, take a look at our reviews of Midleton Barry Crockett Legacy and purchase a bottle here.

Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker has made a name for itself in the sustainability world, especially because its parent company, Diageo, has made huge strides in being environmentally friendly.

Diageo has committed to a 10-year action plan called Society 2030: Spirit of Progress. According to Diageo, included in the program is a series of environmental commitments which, by 2030, will ensure:

100% of Johnnie Walker whisky production is net-zero carbon.

100% of Johnnie Walker distilleries harness renewable energy.

All packaging will be recyclable, reusable, or compostable.

Investment in projects to restore peatland and plant and protect trees in Scotland.

A reinvention of the drinking experience to be more sustainable, and engagement with people around the world on the importance of ‘sustainable socializing’.

If you’ve been looking to try a bottle of Johnnie Walker, read the reviews for Johnnie Walker Blue: Ghost & Rare (Pittyvaich Edition). It’s worth every penny, and you can order a bottle here.

Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark, located in Kentucky, claims that great bourbon starts with great water. “Kentucky bourbon gets its wonderful taste, in part, from the local water, which has been filtered naturally through limestone.” the brand says on its website.

To combat the water pollution that can be caused by distilleries in the area, Maker’s Mark Distillery has built a 33-acre Natural Water Sanctuary on its grounds to protect the land that filters the water and to safeguard it as our future source of water.

Beam Suntory, Maker’s Mark’s parent company, also has an initiative called Proof Positive, a program where the company invests in reducing its footprint in the water, the climate, our forests, packaging and more.

Interested in grabbing a bottle of Maker’s Mark? Don’t head to the store just yet. Take a look at our reviews of Maker’s Mark Cask Strength bourbon and order your own bottle here.

