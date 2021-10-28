'Office Ladies' Podcast Hosts Taste Scotch and Splenda

“The Office” is one of the funniest shows of all time. Full stop. Now, the world is blessed with “Office Ladies”, the award-winning podcast where The Office co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are “doing the ultimate The Office re-watch podcast for you. Each week, Jenna and Angela will break down an episode of The Office and give exclusive behind-the-scenes stories that only two people who were there can tell you.” Amazing.

This week, the two best friends talk about the Season 5 episode “Two Weeks.” In this episode, Michael Scott gives his two weeks notice and drinks his infamous favorite cocktail, Scotch and Splenda. “Tastes like Splenda, gets you drunk like Scotch,” Scott says. What’s even more amazing? The duo really kind of liked the drink!

“I don’t hate it. I would totally drink this if you served it to me at a bar.” Kinsey said.

Here’s what we know about the tasting. According to Jenna Fischer’s Instagram post about the episode, the pair tried the cocktail using Dewar’s, a solid, albeit cheap, grocery store pick for the Scotch. They also added ice, another solid choice to help enhance all the scotch flavors mixed with the Splenda.

Is Scotch and Splenda Whiskey Raiders-Approved?

For journalistic integrity purposes, I believed it essential to try Scott’s Scotch and Splenda for myself. I also made sure the conditions for my tasting were precisely the same; 10 a.m., 2 oz of Dewar’s White Label, ice and a packet of Splenda. And the verdict is…

It’s OK. I don’t hate it, and to be honest, I can’t really distinguish the Splenda from the whisky. That being said, I wouldn’t order one for myself the next time I’m at Chili’s — but wouldn’t be mad if it was handed to me, either.

So there you have it. Pour yourself a glass of Scotch and Splenda and listen to the full episode below.

