Scotch Whisky Industry Unites To Support Disadvantaged Youth In Scotland | Whiskey Raiders

The Scotch Whisky Industry is coming together in Scotland to provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, discover their values, and be ready to enter the workforce. Distillers’ Charity and Sotheby’s announced on July 28, 2021, that they would create a six-year partnership for this cause under the name “The Distillers One of One.”

What’s Happening

There will be three biennial auctions of rare and unique Scotch Whiskies and items created by the leading Scotch Whisky Industries. The first auction will take place on Friday, December 3, at the Barnbougle castle outside Edinburgh in Scotland. Proceeds from the One of One auctions will benefit a fund created to help the young people in Scotland. This charity is geared towards changing the lives of disadvantaged youth and creating a positive change for them to excel in the future.

Jonathan Driver, Master of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, said: “Our ties with the Scotch Whisky Industry have been invaluable in creating this landmark sale, and the generosity shown has been overwhelming. Across the spectrum of the industry from independents to family-owned and global companies, we have come together in a collective endeavour to support the youth of today in Scotland through practical training and education. We are also delighted to have Sotheby’s on board to help with our philanthropic mission, which will have far-reaching benefits for decades to come.”

The Distillers’ Charity will be working with partners such as The Prince’s Foundation to offer education and training programs. The Prince’s Foundation’s President, HRH The Prince of Wales, Duke of Rothesay, delivered a message saying how pleased he was that the combined forces of the Scotch Whisky industry were standing alongside each other to benefit countless young people and provide them with the tools they require to become vital members of their communities.

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby’s Wine and Spirits, commented: “Working closely with The Distillers’ Charity and The Worshipful Company of Distillers, we will harness our knowledge and expertise in hosting auctions to create a regular series of sales that will not only shine a light on the Scotch Whisky industry but also raise valuable funds to support disadvantaged young people in Scotland.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other great voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!