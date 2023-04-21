Bud Light Faces Threats After Supporting Trans TikTok Star

Several Anheuser-Busch facilities received threats last week, CNN reported Thursday. The threats came in light of heavy backlash against the company’s Bud Light brand, which sponsored two Instagram posts from transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney and sent her a custom beer can with her face on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

“The safety of our employees is always our top priority,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told CNN. “We worked quickly with local law enforcement to ensure the security of our people and our facilities.”

CNN also reported that the Los Angeles police department responded to a bomb threat and conducted a sweep of an Anheuser-Busch brewery last week.

Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney presumably in an effort to connect with a younger audience that spends time on apps like TikTok, a platform on which Mulvaney has 10.8 million followers.

Many conservatives responded to Bud Light’s support of Mulvaney with outrage and calls for a boycot. Singer-songwriter Kid Rock even uploaded a video to social media of him shooting a machine gun at cases of Budlight and saying “F— Bud Light. F— Anheuser-Busch.”

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said last week in response to the backlash. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” He added that the company has “a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.”

Read More: ‘F— Your Woke-Ass Company’: Self-Described Biggest Jack Daniel’s Fan Lights Whiskey, Merch on Fire in Hilarious Tantrum

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram