Sexton is Now the Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead | Whiskey Raiders

On August 19, 2021, America’s best-selling Irish Malt, Sexton Single Malt announced that it is designated as The Official Whiskey of the infamous AMC Network series, The Walking Dead. This also includes a multi-channel partnership through late 2022.

The final season of The Walking Dead is coming soon, which includes a partnership between AMC Networks and The Sexton Single Malt for all three installments of it. This partnership will excite the many fans with a series of customs retail offerings, cocktail experiences, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, all inspired by the whiskey’s mantra, “celebrate life.”

There will be eight episodes in the first of the three installments in The Walking Dead, and The Sexton Single Malt will debut a rich, cinematic campaign spot to air during each of those episodes. Produced by creative agency Dead As We Know It and directed by Jake Scott of RSA Films, the spot portrays the brevity of human existence and encourages viewers to treat themselves to the things that bring them joy. An amusing juxtaposition to the dark, dismal realities of life depicted in The Walking Dead, The Sexton Single Malt reminds fans to relish the joys of living – one of those joys being the smooth, sherry cask-aged single malt crafted from Irish malted barley.

As if this partnership isn’t exciting enough, The Sexton Single Malt and AMC Networks have also launched a national retail program. Once a fan purchases a bottle of The Sexton Single Malt, they will then gain access to many perks, some of which include exclusive series content from The Walking Dead featuring Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a variety of “merch” discount codes to use as needed.

“A season-long partnership like this gives us so many meaningful opportunities to interact with and excite fans of The Walking Dead,” said Kim Granito, Executive Vice President of The Content Room for AMC Networks. “The Sexton Single Malt is a brand that is perfectly aligned with the spirit and escapism of this series, and we’re excited to collaborate across all 24 of these final episodes in a variety of ways that delight this highly engaged and vibrant fan community.”

The Sexton Single Malt will also be teaming up with the nation’s leading cocktail delivery service, Cocktail Courier, launching “The Walking Dead Cocktail Kit,” featuring recipes and ingredients for eight serves of the Live for Today. This kit will also include a variety of custom co-branded The Walking Dead merchandise. This kit will be available for purchase on August 22, 2021, for $64.99.

“The Sexton Single Malt and The Walking Dead share a fanbase that values a life well-lived. Our motto is, “You have a single life. Drink a single malt” encapsulates that spirit,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “As The Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead, we are excited to connect with the show’s monumental and loyal followers over the highly anticipated final season and offer them fan-focused experiences and limited-edition retail merchandise unique to our partnership.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!