This Might Be The Sh*ttiest Whiskey In The World | Whiskey Raiders

Have you ever had shit whiskey?

No, not some 3 month old, aged in a 2 liter barrel from a craft distillery running out of a warehouse in your town. I’m talking about whiskey that literally uses fecal matter in the production process. Let me introduce you to Floki, who does just that.

Where Scotch producers have long used the abundance of peat as a fuel source to malt their barley and give a distinctive smokey taste, Eimverk Distillery in Iceland uses their abundance of sheep in a similar fashion. They burn sheep dung to malt their barley for their 3 year old Floki Single Malt Sheep Dung Smoked Whiskey. Mark Gillespie of WhiskyCast seemed to enjoy the whiskey and didn’t pick up on any foul notes.

On the other side of the world, things aren’t so different. Belgrove Distillery in Tasmania, Australia values sustainability and brings it full circle with their “Wholly Shit Rye Whiskey.” They feed the spent grain from a distillation of their standard rye to sheep, and then malts their rye by burning the sheep’s excrement. Belgrove produces only a very small amount of the whiskey and bottle it at cask strength, so if you have the opportunity to try it, and you are a little daring, make sure to jump on it – there isn’t much to go around.

