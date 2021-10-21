This Cocktail Festival Will Span 36 Bars | Whiskey Raiders

This year’s annual Singapore Cocktail Festival, which is scheduled to run for an entire month beginning Nov. 12, will include trips to 36 bars. This year’s theme is music.

It will include more than 60 events throughout the city, including a tie-in with London Cocktail Week, featuring two “Taste of London” bar crawls.

Participating bars are creating signature cocktails and experiences for the event inspired by songs, bands and legendary icons. Events announced so far are 10 cocktail brunches and four bar crawls.

Attendees can register online to receive their wristbands in the mail. Wristbands cost $25, but currently are selling for a promotional price of $18. Wristband-wearers will receive a free signature cocktail at any participating bar.

As part of the London Cocktail Week inclusion, a “Taste of Singapore” set of two cocktails made by Singapore bartenders — using Singapore-exclusive Brass Lion Singapore Dry Gin — are available for purchase to be shipped to the U.K. for £19.50.

As Singapore revs up for this event, Louisiana residents are in the midst of their owen monthlong spirits celebration; the Louisiana Bourbon Festival began at the beginning of October and will run until the end of the month.

