Sip and Tipple Focuses on Black-Owned Spirits Brands

Sip and Tipple, a Black-owned spirits delivery service that launched in February in Washington, D.C., was featured in a story published Thursday by Washington City Paper. Here’s what we learned about the service from the story:

While in quarantine, Sip and Tipple Founder Kimberly Hall, who is the director of communications for a democracy law firm, came across an Instagram post promoting Blackleaf Vodka, a Black-owned organic vodka founded in D.C. Hall tried to locate several bottles, but none of the liquor stores near her home carried it. She eventually found it 25 minutes away. Hall recalled a similar experience trying to secure bottles of a D.C. Black-owned bourbon.

Hall founded Sip and Tipple to make it easier for customers to find Black-owned spirits brands.

“I wanted something that I felt was descriptive of drinking and spirits, but also something that was kind of light and fun,” Hall said of the company’s name. “And tipple is just another word for drink—it means to drink habitually.”

Hall wants Sip and Tipple to be a one-stop shop to support and learn about Black-owned brands

Hall hired Tracie Franklin, who spent more than a decade as a spirits brand ambassador for Glenfiddich, Rhum J.M and Angel’s Envy Whiskey, as a consultant to recommend bottles and develop cocktail recipes that match patrons’ flavor palates.

Sip and Tipple gives prospective buyers an online quiz to help Franklin determine their flavor profiles. After the quiz, Sip and Tipple ships them two, full-size bottles and cocktail recipes intended to match and expand their profiles.

Sip and Tipple offers Washington, D.C. residents two levels of membership. Standard costs $150 a quarter and nets you two bottles from Sip and Tipple’s curated recommendation list; tasting notes; cocktail recipes; access to the company’s online store of Black-owned spirit brands at members-only prices; and access to the company’s live and virtual events with partners, chefs and award-winning mixologists. The first members-only event is a private brunch with Kevin Larkai, owner of Blackleaf Vodka.

The connoisseur level costs $199 per quarter and grants all those same benefits, plus early access to new products and limited items. It also grants earlier quarterly deliveries and assistance with planning a tasting.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!