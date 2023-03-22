Pernod Ricard Acquires Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

On Tuesday, French spirits conglomerate Pernod Ricard announced that it has purchased a majority stake in Skrewball, the popular peanut butter-flavored whiskey.

Founded in 2018, Skrewball has found a niche on the market and has grown into a large, widely distributed brand. Flavored whiskeys — from Fireball to Dough Ball to Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey — are one of the U.S.’s fastest-growing spirits categories.

“It’s overwhelming to see how far we’ve come with a “screwball” idea and a dream,” Skrewball founders Steven and Brittany Yeng said in a news release. “We are very excited to see what the future holds for this brand under Pernod Ricard. The engine behind the company – its strategy, global reach and brand building expertise – will greatly support in taking the brand to new heights and we are excited to see it soar.”

Pernod Ricard is the world’s second-biggest producer of spirits and wines. It owns many notable brands including Jameson, The Glenlivet, Ballantine’s, Midleton Very Rare, Chivas, Rabbit Hole, Redbreast, Jefferson’s, Spot and Del Maguey.

“Skrewball has proven its uniqueness and success with a large audience, so we are delighted to have this brand as part of our portfolio” said Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America. “With a product that brings an iconic American flavor to the spirits world, Steven and Brittany have found a true point of difference in the category. We are looking forward to unlocking the magic of this brand and a successful journey ahead.”

Last year, Pernod Ricard launched Jameson Orange, another flavored whiskey.

Skrewball is clearly the leading brand in terms of peanut butter-flavored whiskey, but it does have competition in that category from the likes of Ole Smoky, Sheep Dog and even Stillhouse, which recently launched a peanut butter s’mores flavored whiskey.

In June, Skrewball announced that its flagship product would be available in 100-milliliter cans. In November, Skrewball launched its limited-edition peanut butter-flavored Skrewball Eggnog.

