Whiskey Frozen Cocktail Ice Pop Hit Market | Whiskey Raiders

Summer is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s time to break out a frozen cocktail. SLIQ Spirited Ice has just announced the launch of its new variety pack, which includes everyone’s favorite adult beverage: whiskey.

With the addition of the first whiskey-based pop on the market, SLIQ’s premium line of frozen cocktails continues to lead the industry, delivering a frozen cocktail offering for everyone.

Joining SLIQ’s core product lineup alongside the brand’s Rum, Agave and Vodka-based pops, SLIQ’s Whiskey pops are crafted with barrel-stored bourbon and come in three delicious flavors: Apple, Cola and Ginger. Each pop contains 90 calories and 8% ABV. Much like the childhood favorite Otter Pop, each of these most popular highball cocktails comes in a ready-to-enjoy tube.

“When we launched with Rum, Agave and Vodka packs in 2021, we always knew Whiskey would be our first new addition to the product lineup,” said Gavin Wegner, Senior Brand Manager for SLIQ Spirited Ice. “With this spirit booming in the market, it makes all the sense to capitalize on the consumer demand with an alternative and fun consumption format available just in time for the summer season.”

In line with the brand’s other offerings, all the ingredients are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, kosher and packaged in tubes that are recyclable through a partnership with TerraCycle.

SLIQ’s new whiskey pops can be purchased from Walmart, Albertsons and sliqspiritedice.com.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!