 Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club Tasting Sneak Peek
Sneak Peek: Spirits Critic Jay West Talks Cognac-Finished Bourbon During Exclusive Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club Tasting

David MorrowJul 21st, 2023, 2:34 pm

Each month, members of the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club receive a quality bottle of whiskey rated 90+ on the Whiskey Raiders Raided Score in the mail. Subscribers then meet with Whiskey Raiders Spirits Critic Jay West for a virtual tasting and informational session about that month’s bottle.

We work hard to curate an exciting, valuable, hard-to-find bottle each month for our subscribers to enjoy, and we’re confident that our club is the best whiskey club on the market.

June’s bottle was Thomas S. Moore Straight Bourbon Finished in Cognac Casks, a whiskey from Barton 1792 that punches well above its proof point of 93.4 with an impressive, rich viscosity.

Here’s a sneak peek of West discussing the June Bottle of the Month during the live tasting, joined by special guest John Henderson of The Bourbon Finder:

Did you join Jay and John for June’s live session? If so, we’d love to hear your feedback! If not, we hope you’ll consider joining us in future months. We have an exciting lineup of bottles coming that we’re confident our subscribers will love tasting and learning about.

Our live tasting attendees enjoyed the tasting, leaving comments such as:

  • “This is something I have never gone out of my way to find, but stoked to have been introduced to.” – Brad H.
  • “I love that idea of an exploratory whiskey club knowing that everything has been vetted beforehand, great start!” – Dan C.
  • “Thanks for doing this. great excuse to drink with my buddies!” – John B.
  • Great bottle guys, thank you!” – Konner K.
  • “Love the concept here, excited to see what’s up next!” – APJ

Click here to learn more about the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

