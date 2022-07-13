Corona, Snoop Dogg Launch Snoop Cans | Whiskey Raiders

Corona on Tuesday announced limited-edition “Snoop Cans,” insulated sleeves specifically shaped to fit taller, slimmer cans and here to keep your Corona cool.

The Snoop Cans insulated sleeve is designed to keep beer cold and offer positive affirmations such as “The best plans are no plans” from the Dogg Father himself.

Corona Extra is known for its standard glass bottle frame, but the new slim cans, aptly named “Snoop Cans”, are a throwback to the West Coast rapper’s once-nickname “Slim.” The sleeves feature a miniature speaker in the base that voices Snoop’s words of wisdom and positive affirmations with the push of a button, helping Corona fans maintain an optimistic outlook all summer long.

Corona is giving away hundreds of these limited-edition Snoop Cans insulated sleeves through sweepstakes that run from July 12-14.

“No one captures the fine life like Snoop Dogg, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer his wisdom anytime, anyplace,” Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing at Corona, said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring Corona Extra and Snoop together once again for a unique collaboration to celebrate La Vida Más Fina.”

Anyone over the age of 21 can enter for a chance to win. All hopefuls need to do is follow @CoronaUSA on Twitter and Instagram and reply to the special sweepstakes call-to-action posts using #SnoopCan.

