Bear Inn Shelters 40 Stranded By Snowstorm | Whiskey Raiders

A “biblical” snowstorm caused many stranded motorists to seek refuge at the Bear Inn in East Sussex, England, according to BBC.

About 40 people were provided shelter from the inn and pub and also received free food and drink from the inn’s landlady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

However, it’s said that not all local pubs were so generous, and many of the stranded were actually turned away from a different pub and had to walk about two miles to the Bear Inn to seek refuge

Per BBC, one person described the evening as “biblical” and said said, “It was a long night and quite scary but we made so many good friends and met so many lovely and kind people.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!