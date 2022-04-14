Spirited Hive Becomes Official RTD Cocktail of Nashville SC

Another line of RTD cocktails has made its way into the professional sports world with its new partnership with the Major League Soccer’s Nashville Soccer Club.

As of May 1 at GEODIS Park, the club’s new home and the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada, Spirited Hive will be available at two standalone bars and throughout the stadium via various bar carts.

Spirited Hive was born during the pandemic when founder, Jack Espy, found himself making cocktails for friends, his “hive.” Afterward, he always found himself left with a mess, which is what inspired him to can his cocktails.

“I switched career paths from what was going to be a more corporate lifestyle to something that I was passionate about,” Espy said in a news release. “Quarantine really switched up my life and set me on a new course. I went from working in real estate finance to creating my own cocktail company; talk about a 180!”

Spirited Hive offers three cocktail options. One is Bourbon Infused with Rosemary, Lemon & Honey (7% ABV). The bourbon is sourced from Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The other flavors are Tequila Infused with Ginger, Lime & Honey; and Vodka Infused with Cranberry, Lime & Honey.

“I am beyond excited to be the exclusive ready-to-drink cocktail of Nashville SC,” Espy said. “I know that our partnership with Nashville SC is going to be unmatched. Just like soccer is about teamwork, camaraderie, and bringing friends together, Spirited Hive is a drink that brings the whole hive together, making it even sweeter with a little bit of honey.”

Earlier this month, two other canned cocktail brands entered the sports world; Day Chaser partnered up with New York radio station WFAN’s Yankees Radio Network, and Troop partnered with the Texas Rangers.

Spirited Hive is not the first honey-centric RTD. Its predecessor, Siponey, uses honey in its rye canned cocktails and is a member of 1% For the Planet.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!