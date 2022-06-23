Staff Shortages Causing Loss of $26 Billion in UK

A survey published by trade group UK Hospitality revealed 45% of operators in the United Kingdom have had to reduce trading hours or a venue’s capacity in order to cope with staff shortages.

These measures are costing the industry £21 billion ($25.7 billion) in lost revenue, as well as an estimated £5 billion ($6.1 billion) in tax for the Exchequer, Britain’s national treasury.

UK Hospitality carried out the survey in partnership with the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

“These figures clearly show the danger to the industry and financial loss to the country via taxes posed by the current staffing crisis,” UK Hospitality, the BII and the BBPA said in a statement, according to Big Hospitality. “In short, the recovery of both the sector and the UK economy are being threatened by this workforce shortage. “Operators have been doing all they can to help solve the issue, from increasing wages, to flexible working. However, this can only help so much, and the sector must be given targeted support in order to solve the crisis.”

The survey also revealed that staff shortages are forcing one-third of businesses in the hospitality sector to close at least one day a week.

“People are at the heart of hospitality, providing the quality customer service and personal experiences that people want,” the trade groups said in the statement. “On the other side of the coin, the sector offers jobseekers a wide range of roles and fulfilling careers with great potential for progression. “The sector offers opportunities to people of all levels of expertise, experience and backgrounds. A booming hospitality workforce will create fantastic opportunities, drive economic growth and aid regeneration in communities across the UK.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!