Review: Stone Brewing Gimme Yule Gimme Fire Barrel-Aged Bock

In December, San Diego brewery Stone Brewing released a barrel-aged bock beer named Gimme Yule Gimme Fire, created in collaboration with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey.

A holiday release, Stone Gimme Yule Gimme Fire is a German-style holiday bock aged for three months in freshly dumped Bulleit Rye Whiskey barrels.

Tasting Stone Gimme Yule Gimme Fire Barrel-Aged Bock

Presented at 9% ABV, Stone Gimme Yule Gimme Fire Barrel-Aged Bock is malty and enjoyable. Creamy on the palate, it’s malty and sweet on the front end of with notes of caramel and licorice as well as subtler notes, such as citrusy orange and lime peel, plus cinnamon. Over the course of each sip, the palate progresses into a darker, bitterer, char-heavy character, delivering notes of espresso, cocoa and oak char.

Gimme Yule Gimme Fire is balanced, complex and delicious pour. This was a limited release, but if you happen to find it on shelves, it’s certainly worth a buy.

Partnership Between Stone Brewing and Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

While Gimme Yule Gimme Fire was a limited-time beer sold exclusively online and at Stone Brewing locations, the partnership between Stone and Bulleit doesn’t end there.

In February, Stone announced the release of two year-round beers to accompany its popular, gluten-reduced Stone Delicious IPA: Stone Delicious Double IPA and Stone Delicious Citrus IPA. These new beers were launched alongside the original Stone Delicious IPA nationwide in variety six-packs. The Stone Delicious IPA packs are sold merchandised alongside Bulleit whiskey, “providing the perfect pairing for a beer and a shot,” Stone said in a news release.

“Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is such a reputable and well-respected brand, we’re honored to offer our beers alongside their whiskeys,” Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp said. “When we take on partnerships, it’s with brands that value their fans and commit to quality like we do. The experience of Stone and Bulleit together at the table is special, and we hope it enlightens a few new fans!”

Stone and Bulleit are aligned in their focuses on sustainability, as Bulleit has worked toward reducing carbon emissions, conserving water and managing waste, and Stone is known for its water reclamation effort. Aditionally, Stone’s Virginia distilling location is LEED-certified.

“We’re incredibly excited to extend our Bulleit & Beer program with Stone Brewing,” said Johannah Rogers, global brand director at Diageo North America, which owns Bulleit. “As a brand that places a unique focus on responsibly crafting delicious beers, Stone reflects Bulleit’s values of designing environmentally friendly initiatives to create the best products.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram