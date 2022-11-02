Pair Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey With the Returning Beer

Stone Brewing, the largest brewing company in Southern California, on Wednesday announced that it has teamed up with Iowa-based Foundry Distilling Company to release a whiskey. Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey is arriving to pair with the Stone Imperial Stout, which is making its return thanks to Stone’s 2022 Fan Favorites Series, in which fans of the beer company voted on which previously released beers should return to the brand’s current lineup.

Stone is calling Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey “a new interpretation” of the beer. Foundry distilled the wort (liquid resulting from the first stage of the brewing process) of Stone Imperial Stout and then aged it in charred oak barrels, creating the distillery’s first whiskey made from an Imperial Stout. This cask-strength whiskey is bottled at a powerful 127 proof. It pours golden amber in color and puts off a rich aroma of burnt sugar and espresso with vanilla and cedar. Flavors of smooth milk chocolate, hazelnut and oak take over with a finish revealing oak and stone fruit notes.

“Personally, I believe this is one of the best whiskies we’ve created to date,” Foundry Distiller and Production Manager Brian Kuhn said in a news release. “In fact, it is one of the best whiskies I have ever tasted. It is a master class in [subtlety] and nuance, with a new flavor note seeming to appear on every sip. It’s just really awesome to be able to work closely with the entire Stone team. The craft beer, and craft alcohol industry as a whole, owe so much of its success to the pioneering spirit of Stone and we’re proud to be able to continue that innovation.”

The whiskey is only available at Foundry’s Iowa distillery and select stores throughout Southern California.

Stone Imperial Stout was first brewed 22 years ago. It is now available nationwide in 12-ounce cans and 22-ounce bottles.

“I’ve been brewing at Stone for nearly 20 years and Stone Imperial Stout is, hands-down, one of our greatest beers,” Jeremy Moynier Sr., manager of brewing & innovation, said. “It’s such a perfect balance of flavors. I wasn’t surprised when our fans voted this one into our 2022 Fan Favorites Series. I was right there with them hoping to enjoy it again!”

Foundry makes whiskey from beer frequently as part of its “Brewer-Distiller Alliance” series. In May, Foundry and Stone partnered to release a whiskey made from Stone’s Arrogant Bastard Ale.

Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Golden amber

Nose: Rich aroma of burnt sugar and espresso with vanilla and cedar

Taste: Flavors of smooth milk chocolate, hazelnut, and oak

Finish: Finishes quickly with notes of oak and stone fruit

