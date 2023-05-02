 BTS Star Suga Takes a Shot of Whiskey Before Solo Concerts
Skip to main content

Sign up to learn more about the upcoming Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

BTS Star Suga Tells Jimmy Fallon He Takes a Shot of Whiskey With His Band Before Every Solo Concert

David MorrowMay 2nd, 2023, 1:49 pm
Suga

Suga, member of boy band BTS, arrives at a photo call for the film ‘The Devil’s Deal’ VIP Screening at COEX Megabox Cinema in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by Lee Young-ho/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

BTS star Min Yoon-gi, better known by his stage names, Suga and Agust D, appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and revealed he has a special pre-concert tradition with the band that’s joining him on his tour as a solo artist.

“I actually take a shot of whiskey with the band before I go on stage,” Suga told Fallon. “For real. We take a shot together — then we go on stage.”

Fallon then revealed that he had brought two shot glasses full of whiskey for him and Suga to shoot together.

Upon sniffing the glass, Suga appeared pleasantly surprised that the whiskey was real. Fallon congratulated and thanked the pop star for joining him on the show, and the two proceeded to down the shot of whiskey.

Unfortunately, Suga didn’t reveal what kind of whiskey he enjoys shooting the most, nor did Fallon reveal which whiskey he and Suga took a shot of on the show.

Last month, Suga released a solo LP, “D-Day,” under the moniker Agust D.

Last month, BTS member J-Hope, entered a South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month compulsory military service. Jin, the oldest BTS member at 30, was the first group member to enter the army.

All able-bodied South Korean males aged 18 to 35 are legally required to enlist in the army, so Suga, who turned 30 in March, will need to serve his time within the next five years unless granted an exemption.

Suga

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: