Suntory Unveils 2022 Yamazaki Tsukuriwake Selection

Japan’s House of Suntory on Tuesday announced the launch of the 2022 Yamazaki Limited Edition Tsukuriwake Selection. The group claims the release is intended to honor the Tsukuriwake method of whisky-making, which means “artisanship through a diversity of making.”

Suntory says that Yamazaki whiskies have consistently featured four foundational pillars: Puncheon, Peated Malt, Spanish Oak and Mizunara.

The House of Suntory’s Tsukuriwake in Yamazaki uses multiple strengths of non-peated and peated grain varieties, two types of washbacks, eight pairs with various shapes of pot stills and maturation in four different oak casks (French, Spanish, Japanese and American) with three cask size differences in American Oak.

“What excited me most about this launch is that just one year before the 100th anniversary of Suntory Whisky, we can finally share the full story behind our Tsukuriwake way of whisky making, which was born from the Founding House of Japanese Whisky,” Suntory’s fifth-generation chief blender Shinji Fukuyo said in a news release. “The 2022 Yamazaki Limited Edition Tsukuriwake Selection honors the fact that greatness comes from diversity. And in doing so, we unveil what truly makes Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky the authority of Japanese Whisky.”

The 2022 Yamazaki Limited Edition Tsukuriwake Selection, initially released in Japan in 2020, will be available in the next month in select global markets including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria, Spain, Singapore, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Thailand and Australia. Each expression is bottled at 48% ABV and has a suggested retail price of $450, with the exception of the Mizunara bottling, which carries a suggested retail price of $620.

Yamazaki Tsukuriwake Selection Tasting Notes

Yamazaki Puncheon

The Yamazaki Puncheon Single Malt Whisky is composed of malts aged exclusively in puncheons crafted by Suntory artisans from hand-selected American oak. With a capacity of about 480 liters, these large casks allow malt whiskies to mature slowly.

Color: Pale gold

Nose: Green apple, mature pear, acacia honey with hint of vanilla

Palate: Clean, velvety and mild, with delicate butterscotch notes

Finish: Oaky woodiness with subtle sweetness

Yamazaki Peated Malt

The Yamazaki Peated Malt is composed of heavily peated malted barley that is blended to create the quintessential Yamazaki Peated Malt.

Color: Bright gold

Nose: Subtly smoky with green herbal notes

Palate: Gently peated with hints of earthiness, pineapple and citrus notes

Finish: Complex with lingering peatiness

Yamazaki Spanish Oak

The Yamazaki Spanish Oak is composed of malt whiskies matured in oak casks originating from Northern Spain.

Color: Rich reddish amber

Nose: Dried raisins and prunes, with hints of sundried tomatoes

Palate: Delicately rich and decadent with subtle acidity

Finish: Buttery with lingering acidity and hint of bitterness

Yamazaki Mizunara

Mizunara is a species of oak native to Japan and is considered the signature enhancer giving Yamazaki its quintessential Japanese character and elegance. The Yamazaki Mizunara Single Malt Whisky is made of long-matured malt whiskies showcasing the beauty of the handcrafted Mizunara casks.

Color: Amber

Nose: Rich and elegant top note, custard cream, cinnamon

Palate: Gentle on the tongue, aromatic and round with spiced sweet notes

Finish: Distinctive deep woody notes reminiscent of Japanese incense

