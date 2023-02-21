J. Rieger Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Chiefs Vodka Launch

Kansas City, Missouri distillery J. Rieger & Co. has launched a commemorative Kansas City Chiefs vodka bottling, released to celebrate the team’s 2023 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We were all watching the game on Sunday in anticipation of a Chiefs victory,” J. Rieger & Co. Master Distiller Nathan Perry said in a news release. “We got ready to bottle this batch as soon as the clock ticked 0:00. Our experienced distilling and packaging teams took on the challenge, and we’re proud to say that this is available on shelves now, less than three days after the final whistle blew, just in time for the victory parade. It was a big effort from the entire team, and we are happy this made it to the hands of diehard Chiefs fans this quickly.”

Bottled at 80 proof, J. Rieger & Co. 2022 World Championship Premium Wheat Vodka sports a label displaying the Chiefs logo and the words “World Champions.”

750-milliliter bottles are available for a limited time at Kansas and Missouri retailers and at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery at 2700 Guinotte Ave. in Kansas City.

In March, J. Rieger & Co. released a limited-edition “Rock Chalk” rye whiskey as an homage to the Kansas University men’s basketball 1988 NCAA Championship team. Fittingly, Kansas went on to win the 2022 National Championship.

