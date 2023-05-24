Win a Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club Subscription

To celebrate the launch of the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, Whiskey Raiders is hosting a sweepstakes in which the website is giving away:

One full subscription to the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club; AND

to the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club; AND Five “Online Tasting Only” subscriptions, which grant access to our educational virtual tasting, hosted by spirits critic Jay West, but do not include a shipment of the Bottle of the Month.

Applicants may enter below or on the SweepWidget website. Applicants may will receive one entry upon registration and clicking “Enter Giveaway.” They may earn additional entries by following or subscribing to Whiskey Raiders on various social media platforms, as well as by following the website’s newsletter and/or sharing a link to the sweepstakes.

Rules and regulations apply.

To sign up for the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club and receive our early-bird discount, good until the end of May, click here.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!