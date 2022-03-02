Talnua Distillery Unveils St. Patrick's Day Whiskey Release

Colorado’s Talnua Distillery has unveiled its annual St. Patrick’s Day release of a new version of Olde Saint’s Keep to celebrate the holiday and the distillery’s anniversary.

Talnua Distillery’s 2022 Olde Saint’s Keep release is an American single pot still whiskey, triple distilled from a mash of 50% unmalted barley and 50% malted barley. Talnua aged the whiskey in former bourbon and port casks and then merged the two and finished the whiskey for 10 months in Pineau des Charantes Casks from France.

This year’s Olde Saint’s Keep is bottled at 100 proof and a very limited release, with fewer than 1,000 bottles available. It will launch March 18, the day after St. Patrick’s Day.

Talnua says the name “Olde Saint’s Keep” pays homage to the legend of Gaelic monks who kept the most special aqua vitae (spirits) made at the monastery to share with their most esteemed guests.

Talnua Distillery’s 2022 Olde Saint’s Keep Whiskey Tasting Notes

Nose: A lively blend of candied oranges, mixed berry cobbler and creamy marzipan

Taste: stone fruit and dried cherry palate, made richer and more complex with accents of pecan and leather

Finish: The unique French barrel used to complete the aging process gives undertones of white pepper and malted milk balls with the toasted oak finish.

