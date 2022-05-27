Tamworth Releases Crab-Infused Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

New Hampshire distillery Tamworth, known for their wildlife-inspired whiskeys, such as deer- and turkey-flavored creations, is continuing on the same path with the release of House of Tamworth Crab Trapper, a green-crab-flavored whiskey.

The green crab is an invasive species of crab that is causing ecological and economic harm along the New England coast. Tamworth Distilling worked with the University of New Hampshire’s NH Green Crab Project to develop this whiskey to find “new ways to weaken the crustaceans’ grip and bolster the local fishing industry at the same time,” according to SpiritedZine.

“Green crabs are incredibly invasive so one of my goals as a researcher is to try and help create viable fisheries and markets as a solution to help mitigate the problem,” said Gabriela Bradt, fisheries specialist, University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension & NH Sea Grant, per SpiritedZine. “This collaboration is a really unique and exciting opportunity to do that as well as help educate the public about green crabs, climate change and sustainability.”

Green crabs burrow into the sand and eat clams, oysters and mussels, leaving less for fishermen. Furthermore, they have no natural predators, allowing them to run rampant and harm the ecosystem.

Tamworth Crab Trapper – Green Crab Flavored Whiskey is made from a bourbon aged just nearly four years that has been distilled using a modified sour mash approach and the a mash bill comprising 82.4% corn, 11% Maine rye and 6.6% malted barley.

More than 90 pounds of green crabs were harvested from the Seabrook, New Hampshire region by a trapper and delivered to the distillery to be made into a crab stock.

The crab stock was then blended with the bourbon base and steeped with a spice blend mixture of paprika, bay, mustard seed, coriander seed, dill seed, cinnamon, clove and allspice.

“All of us at Tamworth Distilling are passionate outdoor enthusiasts. Sustainability and the wilderness surrounding our facility in Tamworth, New Hampshire, is a major source of inspiration for all new products. The unexpected results of these wild experiments are why we love using local flora and fauna as ingredients in our spirits,” Tamworth founder Steven Grasse said. “Totally unexpectedly crab and whiskey do in fact go together – but who knew the unique flavor combination would create an all-natural and sustainable riff on Fireball? We certainly didn’t!”

Bottled at 46% ABV, Tamworth Crab Trapper is priced at $65 per 200-milliliter bottle and will be available in limited quantities online through Seelbach’s and Philadelphia’s Art in the Age, and at Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!