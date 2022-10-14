Teeling Launches 32-Year-Old Purple Muscat Finish Whiskey

Irish distillery Teeling Whiskey has unveiled its newest limited-edition release, a 32-year-old Irish single malt finished in an unusual cask and available exclusively in the U.S.

The first member of Teeling’s Very Rare Casks Collection, this whiskey was distilled in 1990, matured in bourbon barrels for 28 years and finished in a Portuguese Purple Muscat French oak cask for an additional four years.

The single cask of whiskey yielded 283 bottles. The whiskey is bottled at 107.4 proof, one of the highest levels that Teeling has released to date. The whiskey is held in an engraved Attitude Haute bottle, housed in an oak case with a certificate of authenticity.

Teeling sourced the toasted French oak Portuguese Purple Muscat barrel from outside of Lisbon in the Setubal region of Portugal.

“This whiskey exemplifies our bold approach to innovation as a world-class whiskey company,” Jack Teeling, Founder of Teeling Whiskey, said, according to Beverage Dynamics. “We are not afraid to take risks to bring something to the market that nobody else has, and we are extremely proud to release some of the oldest ever Irish Single Malt, finished in a unique cask.”

Purple Muscat is a white grape variety that originated in Greece.

Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Purple Muscat Finish will launch in November at a suggested price of $3,499.99 per 700-milliliter bottle. It will be available online at ReserveBar and Flaviar and at retailers in California, Nevada, Texas, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts and Florida.

Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Purple Muscat Finish Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Ripe red fruits in caramel, with chocolate walnuts and vanilla cream

Taste: Dried cherries, plums, sultanas and figs with warm dry wood tannins

Finish: Wood spice with caramel fudge and milk chocolate

