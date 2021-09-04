Teeling Distillery Announced Launch of New Single Grain Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

Teeling Distillery announced the launch of a new single grain whiskey expression. The latest release from the Dublin-based distillery is Teeling’s second and oldest single grain bottling. Teeling 13-Year-Old Irish Single Grain (50% ABV) was predominantly made from maize, which was matured for nine years in ex-Bourbon barrels before being matured for four more years in ex-Bordeaux Red Wine casks.

The Teeling 13-Year-Old Irish Single Grain notes are sure to please tasters of all kinds, delivering notes of ripe cherries, rose water, cinnamon, and red fruits on the nose. With notes of summer fruits, vanilla cream, soft orchard fruits, honey, and berry jam on the palate.

Jack Teeling, Founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company, said: “It’s a little known fact that the majority of Irish whiskey sold is actually grain whiskey as it makes up the majority of the composition in big multinational owned brands of Irish whiskey. As such, since our formation, we have been keen to ensure we offered unique and interesting expressions of Teeling Single Grain Whiskey. Our new 13-Year-Old release is a further representation of our mission to help drive the continued expansion of the Irish whiskey category through unique bottlings and expressions.”

Buyers can find Teeling 13-Year-Old Irish Single Grain later this month from retailers in Ireland for €85.00 before it is released to international markets in the upcoming months.

