Teeling Whiskey 'United We Stand' Bottling Supports Ukraine

Ireland’s Teeling Whiskey on Tuesday released United We Stand, an exclusive charity bottling featuring a blue and yellow label to support Ukraine. By Wednesday, the 300 individually numbered bottles already had sold out All proceeds from the bottling will to charities supporting Ukrainian families, in particular children, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

“We have been watching the humanitarian disaster unfold due to the conflict in Ukraine, and we want to do something to help with a special ‘United We Stand’ Charity Bottling,” Jack Teeling, founder and managing director of Teeling Whiskey, said, according to One More Dram. “We will be donating all proceeds, the full €85 ($93) per bottle, from this limited edition release of 300 bottles as well as all our Teeling Whiskey Distillery tour takings this St. Patrick’s Day to charities supporting the welfare of those worst affected.”

Teeling Whiskey United We Stand is non-chill-filtered and bottled at 46% ABV and is limited to 300 individually numbered bottles.

This isn’t Teeling’s first 300-bottle charity release. In April 2020, the Irish whiskey distillery released a bottling in support of front-line heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many bars and liquor stores in the U.S. and Canada have halted sales of Russian booze.

Major spirits companies Diageo and Brown-Forman, meanwhile, have cut off exports of prominent booze brands from Russia.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!