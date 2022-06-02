Teeling Whiskey Brings Award-Winning Single Pot Still to US

Popular Irish distillery Teeling Whiskey is bringing its Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Chinkapin Oak Whiskey to the U.S. after a successful debut in March in Ireland.

Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Chinkapin Oak Whiskey was named the World’s Best Irish Single Pot Still at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards.

The single pot still is made from a mash bill of 50% malted barley and 50% unmalted barley, which was triple distilled at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin and then matured in virgin Chinkapin American White Oak barrels. Chinkapin oak is native to Eastern and Central North America. When used for the maturation of Irish whiskey it “produces a truly unique taste experience, layering a distinctive gingerbread spice and banana bread sweetness that is not traditionally found in Irish whiskey,” according to the brand.

The release is the first in Teeling’s Wonders of Wood single pot still series. As part of its Wonders of Wood mission, Teeling will work with the Tree Council of Ireland on the reforestation of woodland. This Spring, they will plant an acre of native Irish trees in the Wicklow area of Ireland.

“Wood is an amazing, sustainable and environmentally friendly material that plays a huge role in developing the flavour and character of a whiskey as it matures,” Jack Teeling, founder and managing director of Teeling Whiskey, said, according to The Whiskey Reviewer. “We are truly in wonder of the role wood has in crafting our Teeling Whiskeys as well as its impact on the wider environment.”

Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Chinkapin Oak Whiskey is bottled at 100 proof and will be available throughout the U.S. at restaurants, bars and retailers starting mid-June.

Check out our review of Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Chinkapin Oak Whiskey here.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!