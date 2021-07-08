Teeling Whiskey Donating All Profits of its Inaugural Birthday Batch to Youth Impacted by Covid-19 | Whiskey Raiders

Whiskey and kids usually don’t mix, but a company comes out with an awesome charity event every once in a while. This time it happens to be Teeling Whiskey donating all profits from their Birthday Batch Celebration to support children & teenagers affected by COVID-19.

Having just turned six, the young distillery decided to celebrate with a limited release of 600 bottles of the Birthday Batch, with all profits benefiting local charities.

Introducing the inaugural #TeelingWhiskey Birthday Batch to celebrate our distillery’s 6th Birthday! All profits from bottles sold will be donated to local Dublin charities that support children & teenagers affected by COVID-19. Read more & buy here: https://t.co/si8Jyl0FNQ pic.twitter.com/bLymuPRvWh — Teeling Whiskey (@TeelingWhiskey) June 18, 2021

Teeling is a decent, inexpensive Irish whiskey that is well worth the purchase. Especially if you are looking to purchase their inaugural Birthday Batch to help support youth affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the distillery, “Bottled at 56.6% ABV with no chill filtration, this whiskey offers tropical fruits on the nose, a herbal spiciness on the palate, and a lovely, long, warm finish.” The Dublin Distilled Single Pot Still and Single Malt whiskey is available for purchase exclusively from the distillery.

Teeling Whiskey Birthday Batch Tasting Notes:

Nose: Tropical fruits with prominent peach notes, barmbrack & molasses, strong cereal notes with hints of gingerbread, porridge oats & allspice tones.

Palate: Sour Green apples give way to Pot Still oil with herbal fennel spice, pink peppercorn & refreshing rosemary.

Finish: Long warming finish with prolonged spice and dried fruits.

