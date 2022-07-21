Tennessee Hills Announces $21.3 Million Expansion

Tennessee Hills Distillery will spend $21.3 million to build its third location in Tennessee, according to WJHL.

The site, which will be located on nine acres in Bristol and become the distillery’s new headquarters, will include an automated distillery, specializing in automated distilling and packaging. It will also include a museum, which will showcase the history of Tennessee whiskey, NASCAR, music and the distilling process.

The new distillery will replace a 19,000-square-foot building that National College stopped using when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The project is expected to create 45 new jobs over the next five years, which would double the company’s number of employees in North East Tennessee.

“We are so grateful for the support Tennessee Hill Distillery has received the last eight years enabling us to grow into a super-regional brand,” Tennessee Hills founder Stephen Callahan said, according to Johnson City Press. “Our mission is building something all Tennesseans can be proud of. It is an honour to join the Bristol and Sullivan County business communities to grow manufacturing and ‘experiential’ tourism in the region.”

Tennessee Hills’ location in Johnson City, Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, is the first Brewery and Distillery combination in East Tennessee.

Tennessee Hills Distillery is a subsidiary of Rugged American Spirits.

Tennessee Hills makes bourbon, rye and flavored whiskeys, as well as gin, vodka, rum and more. It sells spirits under the Tennessee Hills and S.E. Callahan’s brands.

